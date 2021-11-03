Left Menu

China tells US to stop suppressing Chinese students

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wednesday urged the United States to stop harassing and suppressing Chinese students and visiting scholars, so as to create a sound atmosphere for bilateral cultural exchanges and educational cooperation.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:13 IST
China tells US to stop suppressing Chinese students
Chinese Foreign ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wednesday urged the United States to stop harassing and suppressing Chinese students and visiting scholars, so as to create a sound atmosphere for bilateral cultural exchanges and educational cooperation. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about the recent repatriation of Chinese students and visiting scholars by the United States.

Wang Wenbin said there have been frequent incidents of harassment and suppression of Chinese students and visiting scholars to the United States, adding that some days ago a visiting Chinese scholar with a visa issued by the U.S. government was repatriated after being interrogated while entering the country. According to incomplete statistics, since August this year, nearly 30 Chinese students and visiting scholars to the United States have suffered such unfair treatment, and many people have been harassed and questioned by the United States in a rough way, Wang said.

"Most of the above-mentioned people were asked whether they or their parents were members of the Communist Party, or if they had been assigned tasks by the Chinese government before going to the country," he said, adding that some of them were repatriated for unbelievable reasons, such as being suspected of having military background because photos of college military training were found in their mobile phones. "These interrogations have gone far beyond the ambit of normal law enforcement claimed by the United States." Wang said that the United States claimed to welcome Chinese students on the one hand, and inherited the poisonous legacy of the previous administration on the other.

Some law enforcement departments and personnel in the United States continue to generalize the concept of national security and harass Chinese students and scholars, he said, pointing out that these moves run counter to the mutually beneficial and win-win nature of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides, seriously hurt the feelings of the people on both sides, and affect mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries. "We urge the U.S. side to stop such practices that harm others without benefiting itself and create a sound atmosphere and necessary conditions for China-U.S. cultural and educational exchanges and cooperation. We will firmly safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese personnel pursuing studies in the United States," Wang said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021