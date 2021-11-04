Former PoK 'president' Masood Khan to be appointed as Pak ambassador to US

Left Menu

Former Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) so-called "president" Masood Khan will be appointed as Pakistan's ambassador to the US, local media reported citing sources.

Masood Khan (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) so-called "president" Masood Khan will be appointed as Pakistan's ambassador to the US, local media reported citing sources. He will replace Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who is currently heading the country's mission to Washington since 2019 and will soon complete his tenure, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Masood was appointed as the 27th so-called "president" of PoK by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2016. He was replaced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary following the PoK elections in August 2021, said the Pakistani publication. The former PoK so-called "president" also served as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from August 2003 to March 2005, before becoming Pakistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2005 to 2008, Geo News reported.

According to the publication, he was also Pakistan's Ambassador to China between September 2008 and September 2012 and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York, between October 11, 2012, and February 7, 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

