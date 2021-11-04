Left Menu

Japanese Prime Minister to temporarily head foreign ministry

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he will immediately begin implementing the previously announced political course and will personally head the country's Foreign Ministry until the next government is approved, Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:54 IST
Japanese Prime Minister to temporarily head foreign ministry
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he will immediately begin implementing the previously announced political course and will personally head the country's Foreign Ministry until the next government is approved, Kyodo News reported on Thursday. "Since I have gained the people's mandate through the general election, I now plan to speedily implement policies," the agency quoted Kishida as saying.

The prime minister also reportedly announced his intention to double as foreign minister in case Toshimitsu Motegi, the country's acting foreign minister, will be appointed to the post of secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Kishida will act as foreign minister until the composition of the new cabinet of ministers is approved, Kyodo News says. According to Japanese media, Motegi will officially assume his new post on Thursday, replacing Akira Amari, who has occupied the position since September. Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is reported to be a possible new foreign minister.

Japanese parliament is expected to convene a special session on November 10 to elect the prime minister of Japan. Since the party represented by Kishida received over half of the parliamentary votes, the session will be just a formality. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021