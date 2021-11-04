Left Menu

Gunmen kill 7, injure several in NE Nigeria

A group of gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, attacked a village in northeast Nigeria's Adamawa in the early hours of Wednesday, killing seven villagers and injuring seven others, local police said.

ANI | Adamawa | Updated: 04-11-2021 12:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Nigeria

Adamawa [Nigeria], November 4 (ANI/Xinhua): A group of gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, attacked a village in northeast Nigeria's Adamawa in the early hours of Wednesday, killing seven villagers and injuring seven others, local police said. Several gunmen invaded the Negga village at about 2 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) in the Numan local government area of the state, and shot at innocent villagers, said Sulaiman Nguroje, the police spokesperson in the Adamawa state, at a press briefing in the state capital Yola.

"According to the first information report, the suspected criminals attacked the village while the farming community was asleep," Nguroje said. He said the police have deployed a special squad to the area to fish out the assailants, while those injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The police had "zero tolerance for criminal groups threatening the peace and lives of innocent people" in the state, he said, calling on local people to supply security forces with useful information to find the attackers. There have been a series of gun attacks in Nigeria in recent months, resulting in deaths and kidnappings. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

