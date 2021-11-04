Left Menu

Pakistan: Top military officials to brief lawmakers on national security on Nov 8

The top military officials of Pakistan will brief lawmakers of the country on national security on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-11-2021 12:27 IST
The top military officials of Pakistan will brief lawmakers of the country on national security on Monday. Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) on November 8, Geo News reported.

The National Assembly secretariat has sent the invitation to the parliamentary leaders of all the parties in both the houses of the Parliament, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others. Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and SAPM on National Security Moed Yousaf will be special invitees. Besides, the chief ministers of all the four provinces, the president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as chief minister Gilgit Baltistan have also been invited to attend the security briefing.

Previously, a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held in July, in which the DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed briefed on the situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan, internal and external security situation, and the challenges due to the evolving nature of developments in the region. (ANI)

