Left Menu

UN Security Council extends authorisation of EU-led force in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday extended the authorization of an EU-led peacekeeping force in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) for another 12 months.

ANI | New York | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:25 IST
UN Security Council extends authorisation of EU-led force in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], November 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday extended the authorization of an EU-led peacekeeping force in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) for another 12 months. The UN council adopted Resolution 2604, re-authorizing European Union Force Althea (EUFOR ALTHEA) in BiH for one year, starting from the adoption date of this resolution.

It also re-authorized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) presence in the country for 12 months. The EUFOR ALTHEA in BiH is a military force of 600 troops with a mission to ensure continued compliance with the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which put an end to the Bosnian War that took place in Bosnia and Herzegovina between 1992 and 1995.

The mandate of the force is to support the BiH authorities in maintaining a safe and secure environment in the Balkan country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021