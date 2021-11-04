Left Menu

Turkey denies moving Russian-made S-400 missile systems to US airbase in South: Reports

The Turkish Defence Ministry denied reports it moved its Russian-made S-400 air defence systems to the Incirlik Air Base where US forces are deployed, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in the defence department.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:31 IST
Turkey denies moving Russian-made S-400 missile systems to US airbase in South: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Turkish Defence Ministry denied reports it moved its Russian-made S-400 air defence systems to the Incirlik Air Base where US forces are deployed, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in the defence department. A number of Turkish outlets earlier in the week had reported that the military had moved its defence missile system, which it had bought from Russia much to the chagrin of Washington, to the vicinity of the strategic airbase in the country's south.

"These statements are absolutely untrue," Anadolu quoted the source as saying. The station is part of NATO's missile defence system in Europe where up to 50 tactical nuclear weapons are stored. In the context of disagreements with the United States over the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems by Turkey, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara would close off the Incirlik and Kurecik bases to the American military if any sanctions were imposed. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021