Pakistan reports 580 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 580 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 580 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday. The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has conducted 20,966,900 tests so far, confirming 1,275,158 cases, including 1,224,085 recoveries, Xinhua reported.

There are 22,577 active cases under treatment across the country, including 1,247 in critical condition. According to the NCOC, the pandemic claimed 19 people on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 28,496.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country with 470,978 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 440,678 infections, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

