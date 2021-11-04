2 soldiers killed, 4 others wounded in clash with rebels: Philippine military

Manila [Philippines], November 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Two soldiers were killed and four others wounded in a clash with New People's Army (NPA) rebels in the central province, the Philippine military said on Thursday. The military said the fighting, which broke out around 3:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday in a town in Negros Occidental province, lasted about one hour.

The army sent troops to the area after villagers complained about the rebels' presence, the military added. No casualties were reported on the side of the rebels, but the military claimed troops saw the rebels dragged at least four comrades as they fled away. Last weekend, the military confirmed having killed NPA's high-ranking commander George Madlos, a "topmost wanted" rebel leader, during a clash in the southern Bukidnon province.

The NPA rebels have been fighting the government since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and small-scale skirmishes with the military. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte restarted the talks to end the decades-old insurgency when he came to power in 2016, but the negotiations faltered.

The NPA estimated strength is at 3,000, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s. (ANI/Xinhua)

