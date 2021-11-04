Left Menu

China aims to displace US alliances in Indo-Pacific, surpass American global influence by 2049: Pentagon

China through its national strategy aims to achieve "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049 to match or surpass US global influence and power, displace US alliances and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, and revise the international order to be more advantageous to Beijing's authoritarian system and national interests, the Pentagon said in a report on Wednesday.

04-11-2021
China through its national strategy aims to achieve "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049 to match or surpass US global influence and power, displace US alliances and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, and revise the international order to be more advantageous to Beijing's authoritarian system and national interests, the Pentagon said in a report on Wednesday. This strategy can be characterised as a determined pursuit of far-ranging efforts to expand China's national power, said the Pentagon's report titled Military and Security Development Involving the People's Republic of China, 2021.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing continued its efforts to advance its overall development including steadying its economic growth, strengthening its armed forces, and taking a more assertive role in global affairs, the report stated. In response to both long and short-term economic trends, the CCP unveiled a new economic strategic task, or a new "development pattern," called "dual circulation", the report read.

Beijing has characterised China's view of strategic competition in terms of a rivalry among powerful nation-states, as well as a clash of opposing ideological systems. China views the US as increasingly determined to contain Beijing, creating potential obstacles to its strategy. Additionally, the Chinese leaders are increasingly willing to confront the US and other countries in areas where interests diverge.

The communist regime's strategy aims to realise "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation". This objective, which President Xi Jinping calls "the Chinese Dream," is a national aspiration to restore Beijing to a position of strength, prosperity, and leadership on the world stage, according to the report. (ANI)

