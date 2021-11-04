Left Menu

China recently unveiled plans to further consolidate CCP's control over media

The Chinese government has recently unveiled a series of plans that are seen to further consolidate the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) control over the media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 15:02 IST
China recently unveiled plans to further consolidate CCP's control over media
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Chinese government has recently unveiled a series of plans that are seen to further consolidate the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) control over the media. China's National Development and Reform Commission in early October released its "Negative Market Access List (2021 Edition)," which includes a new prohibition on "illegal news and media-related businesses", reported Washington Times.

The list explicitly prohibits the use of non-public capital for the following purposes: to fund news gathering, editing and broadcasting; to invest in the establishment and operation of news organizations; or to operate the webpages, radio frequencies, television channels, newspaper columns, and social media accounts of news organizations, according to the publication. It can be said that the Chinese Communist Party has left no stone unturned in its brazen censorship efforts, from big tech behemoths to the entertainment industry, and reaching far beyond China's borders, the US outlet added.

With the launch of the new "Five Year Governance Plan" by President Xi Jinping's Communist Party recently, Beijing has also renewed its crackdown season on the private sector. Chinese Communist Party has significantly increased the censorship from technology giants to the entertainment business and far beyond its boundaries, according to global think tank Policy Research Group (POREG).

Under Xi Jinping's rule, the authorisation era of the data available to the Chinese citizens in the past decade has tightened, the think tank added. Even the communist regime has attempted to propagate its utopian narrative in Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, and--to some extent--in European and Latin American countries. Currently, at a time when CCP strictly controls the media in China, it aims eagerly to exploit the free press outside borders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021