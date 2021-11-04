Sugar price increases across Pakistan amid inflation

Amid the rising inflation in Pakistan, prices of sugar have been jacked up in various parts of the country, local media reported on Thursday. The wholesale rate of the essential commodity has gone up to Rs 25 in Karachi after which its available Rs 140 per kg now. Whereas in the retail market the sugar kilogram is available for no less than Rs 145, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistani publication, in Lahore, the retail price of sugar currently stands at Rs 140 per kg while the Sugar Dealers Association said there's a suspended supply of the commodity by the millers. The price of sugar has increased by Rs 9 per kg in the wholesale market and is being sold at Rs 135 per kg as compared to yesterday's rate of Rs 126 per kg, ARY News further reported.

This comes after Imran Khan on Wednesday announced "country's biggest-ever" subsidy package worth Rs 120 billion, providing 30 per cent discount on ghee, flour and pulses to support 130 million people by ebbing away from the impact of inflation. (ANI)

