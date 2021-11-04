Europe standing with Taiwan in defending democracy: EP delegation

Raphael Glucksmann, the head of the European Parliament (EP) delegation visiting Taiwan, told President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday that Taipei is not alone and the bloc is standing with them in the defence of freedom and democracy. A group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) working on "foreign interference" in the democratic processes of the EU started a three-day visit to Taiwan on Wednesday.

The delegation is holding discussions on Taiwanese experiences in fight against disinformation, attempts at interference in Taiwanese democracy, media, culture and education, as well as Taiwan's efforts to reinforce its cyber-resilience. "We came here with a simple message Ms the President @iingwen: Taiwan is not alone. Europe is standing with you in the defence of freedom, democracy and human dignity," Glucksmann tweeted.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry thanked the EU delegation for "increasingly strong support of Europe for the country." "Thank you @rglucks1 for the touching message of friendship, solidarity & unity. The government & people deeply appreciate the @Europarl_EN #INGE delegation's visit & increasingly strong support of #Europe for the country. It gives us great heart to know #Taiwan is not alone," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan.

The head of the European Parliament group on Wednesday said the flourishing of Taiwan's democracy was "formidable," and that the delegation wished to learn from Taiwan's experience in dealing with foreign interference. The seven-member delegation, representing the political groups of the Parliament, will meet President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, the premier of the Executive Yuan, minister of mainland affairs, as well as the deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and the Speaker of the Legislative Yuan (Taiwanese Parliament).

During a meeting with Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang on Wednesday, INGE Chair and delegation head Raphael Glucksmann said that the "flourishing of your democracy is formidable." The world does not understand "how difficult and how courageous" it is to build a democracy while being threatened by an authoritarian regime like Beijing, Glucksmann was quoted as saying by Taiwan Focus.

The visit serves the additional purpose of expressing Europe's gratitude to Taiwan for its donation of surgical face masks and mask production lines in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Glucksmann said.This meeting comes amid increasing Chinese military activities near the island in recent times. Recently, Taiwan has been witnessing an increase in incursions as Beijing claims full sovereignty over the democratic island.

Back in October, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng had said that Beijing might consider mounting a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025. The delegation is scheduled to stay in Taiwan until Friday. (ANI)

