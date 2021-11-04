Left Menu

Ukraine, US to sign new charter of Strategic Partnership Commission: Foreign Ministry

Ukraine and the United States will hold the Strategic Partnership Commission meeting in Washington on November 10, in the course of which a new charter of strategic partnership will be signed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Thursday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:47 IST
Kyiv [Ukarine], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukraine and the United States will hold the Strategic Partnership Commission meeting in Washington on November 10, in the course of which a new charter of strategic partnership will be signed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Thursday. The Presidents of the two countries, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden, made an agreement to intensify efforts on the strategic partnership commission during a meeting in Washington in early September.

"Strengthening the strategic partnership with the United States, especially in the security field, is one of the key priorities of our foreign policy strategy. Today I am glad to announce that on November 10, together with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, we will hold a meeting of the Ukraine-USA Strategic Partnership Commission in Washington, where we will sign a new charter of strategic partnership," Kuleba said. The new charter is a document to meet common challenges, create a backbone for the further development of the Ukraine-US relations, strengthen unity "amidst Russian aggression," and give rise to the deepening of bilateral relations.

Moscow-Kyiv relations deteriorated due to the situation in the Donbas after the Euro-Maidan coup in February 2014. In January 2015, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a statement calling Russia an "aggressor country." Russia denies the accusations of the Ukrainian party and calls them unacceptable. (ANI/Sputnik)

