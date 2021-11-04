Left Menu

Russia asks Afghan resistance front, Taliban to solve conflicts via dialogue

Russian foreign ministry has asked the resistance front against the Taliban, led by Ahmad Masoud and Amrullah Saleh in Afghanistan to resort to dialogue to solve their internal conflicts, reported Khaama Press.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:50 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Russian foreign ministry has asked the resistance front against the Taliban, led by Ahmad Masoud and Amrullah Saleh in Afghanistan to resort to dialogue to solve their internal conflicts, reported Khaama Press. After the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, resistance was formed at Panjshir in Afghanistan to take on the Taliban.

The spokesperson of the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova on Wednesday called on all the political and ethnic groups to refrain from provoking internal conflicts in the war-torn country and asked them to look for ways to restore peace and stability on its soil, according to Khaama Press. Zakharova has reportedly expressed her concern over the spread of instability in Afghanistan to the region.

This comes at a time when the leader of the resistance front was seen in Tajikistan who was believed to be there to seek help and raise money for the anti-Taliban front, according to the news agency. Notably, Ahmad Shah Masoud had vowed to save the valley from the outfit and said that he will never stop his resistance for the sake of "God, justice and freedom".

The Resistance Front in Panjshir had also vowed to declare a parallel government in Afghanistan even as the Taliban announced its "caretaker government" in the country, however, the resistance could not last long. (ANI)

