Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief insists on closure of French embassy, says Pakistan's Interior Minister

Sheikh Rashid, Pakistan's Interior Minister, has said that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)'s chief Saad Rizvi insisted on the closure of the French embassy when he held talks with him, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:07 IST
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Sheikh Rashid, Pakistan's Interior Minister, has said that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)'s chief Saad Rizvi insisted on the closure of the French embassy when he held talks with him, reported local media. "One person -- who is very respectable and is a major religious figure from Karachi -- (says), when I spoke with Saad Rizvi, he was insistent on (the closure of the) French embassy and he was convinced that this (issue) be brought in the Assembly," Dawn quoted Rashid as saying while addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Thursday.

The Minister further informed that he has made signatures on this previous agreement and is steadfast on this. "As for the rest of the problems, two ministers have been appointed and they will answer your queries."

Rashid said that he had received instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who advised only one minister to speak on the TLP issue. Rashid's comments came after Pakistan's top cleric and former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman dispelled the impression on Monday that the TLP had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and the closure of the embassy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

