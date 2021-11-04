4.8 magnitude quake strikes coastal areas of Karachi, Sindh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale struck coastal areas of Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts of Sindh on Thursday morning, local media reported. The tremors were felt at 09:45:40 AM, reported ARY News.

The earthquake struck New Challi, Pakistan Chowk and some other areas in the city of Karachi. However, no casualties have been reported so far, according to the news channel. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 17 kilometres at 50 kilometres in the southwest of Badin, reported ARY News citing the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Earlier last month, an earthquake struck Balochistan's Hernai that claimed the lives of at least 22 people and more than 200 sustained injuries. According to Duniya news, eight people lost their lives as roofs and walls of several houses collapsed due to the quake. The tremor was also felt in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas. (ANI)

