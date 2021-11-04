US trade deficit reaches record USD 80.9 Bln in September

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The deficit in US advance international trade, which accounts for payments done ahead of shipment, rose by 11 per cent to reach a record USD 80.9 billion in September, the Commerce Department announced on Thursday. "The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was USD 80.9 billion in September, up USD 8.1 billion from USD 72.8 billion in August, revised," the department said in a statement.

The bureau estimated that September exports were USD 207.6 billion, which was USD 6.4 billion less than those in August, while imports in September reached USD 288.5 billion, USD 1.7 billion more than in August. "The September increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of USD 8.9 billion to USD 98.2 billion and an increase in the services surplus of USD 0.8 billion to USD 17.2 billion," it added.

Year-to-date, the international trade deficit up USD 158.7 billion or 33.1 per cent, from 2020 as imports rose by USD 432.8 billion or 21.1 per cent, versus exports at USD 274.1 billion or 17.4 per cent. (ANI/Sputnik)

