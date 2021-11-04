Left Menu

Ukraine says seeing no Russian Armed Forces activity near border

Ukrainian State Border Service has not detected any increased activity of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders, the government department spokesman Andriy Demchenko said on Thursday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 04-11-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 19:49 IST
Ukraine says seeing no Russian Armed Forces activity near border
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukarine

Kyiv [Ukarine], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukrainian State Border Service has not detected any increased activity of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders, the government department spokesman Andriy Demchenko said on Thursday. "The State Border Service is also monitoring the situation that is happening near the Ukrainian border on the Russian territory. I would like to note that we do not see any enemys personnel and equipment movement in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian border," Demchenko said.

On October 30, the Washington Post newspaper reported that a number of American and European officials were concerned about the alleged "resumption of the build-up of Russian troops" near the Ukrainian border. The article said that these movements began to be allegedly observed after Russia had completed the large-scale joint military drills Zapad 2021 with Belarus. On November 1, Politico published satellite images, which allegedly demonstrated that Russia was once again massing troops and military equipment on the border with Ukraine -- in the Smolensk region, which does not border on Ukraine.

On November 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that western media reports about Russia pulling troops to the Ukrainian border do not correspond to reality. The spokeswoman also stated that it was not one fake piece of news, it was a whole fresh fake news campaign in the American media. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021