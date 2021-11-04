Left Menu

Fire breaks out in London residential building: Rescue Service

Eight fire trucks and 60 firefighters have been called to a fire in a multistory residential building on Deacon Street in London, the London Fire Brigade reported on Thursday.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 19:53 IST
Fire breaks out in London residential building: Rescue Service
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Eight fire trucks and 60 firefighters have been called to a fire in a multistory residential building on Deacon Street in London, the London Fire Brigade reported on Thursday. According to the fire and rescue service, the epicentre of the fire is located on a balcony on the eighteenth floor.

"Crews evacuated residents on three floors of the building who were affected by smoke. There are currently no reports of any injuries," Station Commander Dave Hill said. Deacon Street has been blocked as firefighters tackle the blaze.

In 2017, a fire broke out in another 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, London. As a result of the incident, 72 people died, over 70 others were injured. The incident became the deadliest UK residential fire since the Second World War. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021