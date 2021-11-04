Left Menu

US to hold key individuals accountable for nuclear submarine accident: Navy Chief

The US Navy is conducting further investigations into the serious damage to its nuclear attack submarine USS Connecticut when it hit an underwater reef and, if necessary, the responsible individuals will be held accountable, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said on Thursday.

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Navy is conducting further investigations into the serious damage to its nuclear attack submarine USS Connecticut when it hit an underwater reef and, if necessary, the responsible individuals will be held accountable, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said on Thursday. "Investigations are underway," Del Toro told the Aspen Security Forum 2021. "If individuals need to be held accountable, they will be held accountable."

Investigators have determined that Connecticut hit an uncharted undersea mountain in the South China Sea on October 2 incurring significant damage. The first investigation into the incident was completed last week and its conclusions have now been passed up to US 7th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Karl Thomas for review, the US Naval Institute reported earlier this week. US media reported on Wednesday that damage to the submarine was so great that repairs will take years and it may never re-enter service. The prospect of long, extensive repairs would put new pressure on the Navy's attack submarine maintenance backlog. (ANI/Sputnik)

