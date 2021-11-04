Left Menu

Lahore police officers likely to be reshuffled for failing to control TLP protest

A major reshuffle of police officers is likely in Lahore, the provincial capital of Pakistan, due to their failure to control protestors of the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), local media reported.

04-11-2021
Lahore police officers likely to be reshuffled for failing to control TLP protest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A major reshuffle of police officers is likely in Lahore, the provincial capital of Pakistan, due to their failure to control protestors of the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), local media reported. The transfer of the "incompetent officers" and officials of Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala was discussed in the meeting between Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday, reported The News.

Three officers were interviewed by the chief minister for the slot of CCPO Lahore. The decision has also been taken by the top officials of the Punjab government to remove RPO Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, The News reported.

The removal of DIG Operations and SSP Operations is also underway, the newspaper reported citing sources. However, no issuance of notification pertaining to the transfer and posting has been done so far.

Earlier, at least three Pakistani policemen were killed and several others suffered injuries in clashes with workers of the banned Islamist group and police personnel in Lahore when hundreds of TLP members had taken to the streets. However, after weeks of violent protests, the Pakistan government on Sunday announced that an agreement has been reached between the negotiating team and TLP, without sharing any details of the agreement. (ANI)

