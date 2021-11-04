Amid China's military activity, expert calls for internationalisation of Taiwan strait issue

Amid China's provocative military activities in Taiwan Strait, an expert has called for further internationalization of the Taiwan Strait issue. The remarks came from Russell Hsiao who is the director of Global Taiwan Institute, Taiwan News reported.

Hsiao said that internationalization is all the more important now because of the success China has had in misusing international law to keep the issue of Taiwan as a domestic affair within international institutions. This outdated way of doing things, Hsiao said, flies in the face of Taiwan's importance to the international community.

Hsiao also said previously that the internationalization of the Strait has not been leveraged enough in deterrence strategies aimed at China. He added that it is obvious how vital Taiwan's economy is to international supply chains and so the effects of an attack on the country would be felt around the world.

Meanwhile, the US has recently also expressed concern about China's ongoing actions to undermine stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region and reaffirmed its commitment to helping the self-ruled island defend itself. Russell Hsiao is the director of Global Taiwan Institute which is based in the US with the aim to enhance the relationship between Taiwan and other countries, especially the United States, through policy research and programs that promote better public understanding about Taiwan and its people. (ANI)

