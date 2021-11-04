Challenges faced by Bosnia and Herzegovina could be overcome through dialogue: India at UN

Left Menu

India believes the challenges faced by Bosnia and Herzegovina could be overcome by its leaders through dialogue, mutual understanding and empathy towards each other's positions, said Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission on Thursday.

Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN General Assembly (UNGA).. Image Credit: ANI
India believes the challenges faced by Bosnia and Herzegovina could be overcome by its leaders through dialogue, mutual understanding and empathy towards each other's positions, said Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission on Thursday. Speaking at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mathur said, "The recent political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina have the potential to undermine the progress made in the last two decades. It is important that all parties are encouraged to adopt a conciliatory approach and work closely to address all contentious issues."

The Indian diplomat said New Delhi believes the General Framework Agreement for Peace provides the basis to find solutions related to inter-ethnic conflict settlement through the dialogue of parties based on equality, mutual respect, compromise and consensus. "The agreement remains important for building enduring peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnia & Herzegovina due to its multiethnic, multilingual, multicultural and multi-religious nature has been facing challenges on its part for sustainable peace," he said.

The Indian diplomat said it is important that all parties are urged to adopt a conciliatory approach and work closely to address all contentious issues. "We believe the challenges [faced by Bosnia and Herzegovina] could be overcome by its leaders through dialogue, mutual understanding and empathy towards each other's positions," he added.

The meeting comes amid heightened political tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The members of the United Nations reviewed progress on the implementation of the 26-year-old Dayton Peace Agreement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

