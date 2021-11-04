US-China dialogue underway at COP26

The representatives of the US and China continued the exchanges on the issue of tackling climate change at the ongoing Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, reported Xinhua. The Chinese representatives include China's special envoy for climate change, Xie Zhenhua and head of the Chinese delegation to COP26 and vice minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Zhao Yingmin. The US is represented by U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, according to Xinhua.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) was disappointed with China's President Xi Jinping for not attending the COP26 climate summit. Speaking at his closing press conference at the COP26 Summit, Biden expressed disappointment over Chinese actions on climate in Rome, and also the lack of willingness for Chinese President Xi Jinping to show up at either the G20 or COP26 summit.

He said, "It was a "big mistake" for China's President Xi Jinping not to attend COP26. The rest of the world will look to China and ask what value-added are they providing and they have lost in building influence people around the world and all the people here at COP." Biden said that staying at home may have cost Xi some influence on the world stage.

The world leaders at COP26 are working to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer with the aim to limit global average increase in temperature to 1.5 degrees. (ANI)

