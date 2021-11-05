Left Menu

Ukraine's COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million

A total of 3,006,463 COVID-19 cases and 70,146 deaths were registered in Ukraine as of Thursday, while 2,479,138 patients have recovered, the country's health ministry reported.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Kiev [Ukraine], November 5 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 3,006,463 COVID-19 cases and 70,146 deaths were registered in Ukraine as of Thursday, while 2,479,138 patients have recovered, the country's health ministry reported. In the past 24 hours, 27,377 people tested positive for the virus and 12,464 patients recovered from the disease, the ministry added.

The number of fatalities and hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 has been growing in Ukraine since the end of summer. According to the ministry, 70 per cent of the hospital beds designated for COVID-19 patients were already taken.

Ukraine has a population of some 42 million people. To combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country, mass vaccinations have been carried out since February 24. More than 7.6 million Ukrainians have been fully vaccinated so far, official data showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

