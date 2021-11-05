Left Menu

Pakistan: Punjab CM Buzdar grants initial approval to remove TLP's proscribed status

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday granted the initial approval to the summary sent to him for the revocation of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)'s proscribed status.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 05-11-2021 04:58 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday granted the initial approval to the summary sent to him for the revocation of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)'s proscribed status. This comes after several weeks of clashes with banned Islamist group, TLP and Imran Khan government on last Sunday reached an agreement.

Punjab home department sent a summary to CM Usman Buzdar for removal of TLP's proscribed status, reported Geo News. After granting preliminary approval to the summary, the CM has now sent it to the Federal Cabinet to take a final decision regarding the matter through circulation, sources said.

The cabinet wing of the services department has now sent the summary to all the ministers of the province for their signatures, while sources added that the summary needs the support of at least 18 ministers to be approved. As per the rules, if no reply is received within three days, the summary will be considered approved, reported Geo News.

The provincial government has also decided to remove the names of 90 activists of the proscribed outfit from the fourth schedule. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat in Lahore. The fourth schedule is a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act under which someone who is suspected of terrorism is kept under observation. The list is referred to the police and other law enforcers for effective monitoring. If a fourth scheduler wants to move somewhere, he/she has to inform their nearby police station. The list also includes people suspected of involvement in anti-state activities and delivering hate speeches.

The meeting also decided to release 100 more activists of the proscribed organisation from different jails in the province, reported Geo News. (ANI)

