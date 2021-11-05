Left Menu

China won't attack in Tsai's term, says Taiwan's official

Taiwan's National Security Bureau chief Chen Ming-tong on Thursday said that China will not try to attack the nation's remote islands while President Tsai Ing-wen is in office.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 05-11-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 06:19 IST
China won't attack in Tsai's term, says Taiwan's official
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (File Image/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's National Security Bureau chief Chen Ming-tong on Thursday said that China will not try to attack the nation's remote islands while President Tsai Ing-wen is in office. Taiwan's intelligence chief made the remark during a question-and-answer session at the Taiwanese legislature, reported NHK World.

Chen ruled out the possibility of a China-Taiwan armed clash elsewhere during her term. Regarding the possibility of China's military attack on Taiwan, Chen said possible scenarios include China's occupation of remote islands, blockade of the sea and a saturation attack that overwhelms Taiwan's defense capabilities, reported NHK World.

Chen was specifically asked about media reports saying that the Chinese military may be preparing an attack on the Pratas Islands. Taiwan effectively controls the islands, which are located in the South China Sea. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the island's self-governance for over seven decades. Meanwhile, Taipei continues to counter the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US.

Chen suggested that based on intelligence activities, his bureau has concluded that Beijing is not planning such an attack during Tsai's presidency, which is set to last until May 2024. He said this issue has already been studied inside China, reported NHK World. However, he admitted that the tension across the Taiwan Strait is rising compared to before. He stressed that any unplanned incidents must be prevented. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021