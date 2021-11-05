Left Menu

US Assistant Secretary of State to visit Japan, South Korea on Nov 7

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel Kritenbrink will visit Japan and South Korea from November 7-12, the Department of State said.

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel Kritenbrink will visit Japan and South Korea from November 7-12, the Department of State said. "Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Tokyo, Japan, from November 7-10, and to Seoul, the Republic of Korea, from November 10-12," the Department of State said in a statement on late Thursday.

During the visit, Kritenbrink will meet senior Japanese and South Korean officials to reaffirm the US commitment to the joint cooperation aimed at tackling modern challenges. "Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will also emphasize the importance of bilateral and trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan, and the ROK to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

