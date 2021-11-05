Left Menu

S.Korea reports 2,344 more COVID-19 cases, 375,464 in total

South Korea reported 2,344 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 375,464.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 05-11-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 10:06 IST
Seoul [South Korea], November 5 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 2,344 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 375,464. The daily caseload was down from 2,482 in the previous day, but it has hovered above 1,000 since July 7.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of the new cases, 974 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 740 and 152.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 458, or 19.7 percent of the total local transmission. Twenty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,194.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition grew 17 to 382. Twenty more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,936. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 41,398,611 people, or 80.6 percent of the total population. The number of the fully vaccinated people was 39,099,285, or 76.1 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

