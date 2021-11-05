52 suspected criminals arrested in Afghan capital

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Fifty-two criminal suspects were arrested in Afghanistan's national capital Kabul during one week, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported on Friday. The suspects, who were reported to have been involved in multiple criminal cases, including armed robberies, possession of illegal weapons, and sale of narcotics, were captured by security forces in Kabul police districts and surrounding suburban districts.

"The suspects were taken to concerned departments for screening and possible legal process," according to the report. On Thursday, the Taliban government's Ministry of Interior called on law enforcement agencies to beef up security measures and improve public order in the capital that has a population of nearly 5 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

