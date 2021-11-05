Left Menu

Pakistan records 515 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Pakistan reported 515 new COVID-19 infections in the county in the last 24 hours, while 11 patients succumbed to the viral infection, reported a local media citing the statistics shared by National Command and Operation Centre.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-11-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 11:06 IST
Pakistan records 515 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reported 515 new COVID-19 infections in the county in the last 24 hours, while 11 patients succumbed to the viral infection, reported a local media citing the statistics shared by National Command and Operation Centre. A total of 44,148 samples were tested during this period, reported ARY News.

With the fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country mounted to 28,507. The rate of infection in the country stands at 1.16 per cent, reported ARY News citing NCOC data.

NCOC head Asad Umar on Thursday said that Punjab has administered more than half of its eligible population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose at 52 per cent. KP follows with 48 per cent, Sindh 40 per cent and Balochistan at 17 per cent," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021