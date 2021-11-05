Left Menu

Pak: Punjab govt transfers 30 police officers following TLP protests

In the wake of violent protests of the proscribed group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the Punjab government has transferred 30 officers in a clean sweep of Lahore police commanders, local media reported on Friday.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 05-11-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 12:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of violent protests of the proscribed group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the Punjab government has transferred 30 officers in a clean sweep of Lahore police commanders, local media reported on Friday. According to The News International, there were rumours about another major reshuffle in the Punjab Police over very poor management of violent protests and long march by the TLP and the Punjab chief minister interviewed three officers for the slot of CCPO on Wednesday.

Senior officers of Lahore, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura Police were under criticism after the TLP long march and riots which led to 3 cops dead and injuries to over 70 officials. The Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Law minister held several meetings with the IGP and finalized the names of officers for immediate removal, The News International reported. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday granted the initial approval to the summary sent to him for the revocation of the TLP's proscribed status.

This comes after several weeks of clashes with banned Islamist group, TLP and Imran Khan government on last Sunday reached an agreement. Punjab home department sent a summary to CM Usman Buzdar for removal of TLP's proscribed status, reported Geo News.

After granting preliminary approval to the summary, the CM has now sent it to the Federal Cabinet to take a final decision regarding the matter through circulation, sources said. The cabinet wing of the services department has now sent the summary to all the ministers of the province for their signatures, while sources added that the summary needs the support of at least 18 ministers to be approved.

As per the rules, if no reply is received within three days, the summary will be considered approved, reported Geo News. (ANI)

