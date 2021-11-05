Left Menu

Pakistan's Sindh wastes over 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

A whopping 760,935 doses of different Covid-19 vaccines have been wasted in Pakistan's Sindh due to the "incompetent handling" and non-maintenance of vaccine temperature and cold chain issues, reported local media.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 05-11-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 13:31 IST
Pakistan's Sindh wastes over 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A whopping 760,935 doses of different Covid-19 vaccines have been wasted in Pakistan's Sindh due to the "incompetent handling" and non-maintenance of vaccine temperature and cold chain issues, reported local media. As per the standards set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the wastage of only two per cent vaccines is acceptable. The amount of vaccines lost due to the "incompetent handling" falls way beyond the WHO accepted two per cent vaccine wastage, reported The News.

As many as 220,675 doses of SinoVac, 170,675 doses of Sinopharm, 70,876 doses of single-dose Pakvac, 23,096 doses of Astrazeneca, 10,675 doses of Moderna, 10,178 doses of Pfizer and 85 doses of Sputnik were wasted, reported the newspaper citing the officials of the Sindh Health Department. According to the Health Department officials primarily the vaccine temperature, cold chain issues along with vaccine administration due to the unprofessional attitude of vaccinator towards vaccine and the people and general mishandling caused the loss of vaccines, as per the newspaper.

Senior officials have informed that Pakistan could be facing the fifth wave of coronavirus in winter due to the slow pace of vaccination in the country. "The government has achieved vaccination targets to some extent, millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus," said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Samaa TV reported.

Sultan warned that the fifth wave of coronavirus could hit Pakistan if the pace of vaccinations is not increased. In total, more than 150 million people in the country need to be vaccinated. So far 26 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 20 per cent more have received a single dose.

"The second dose is vital for protection against Covid," Sultan was quoted as saying by Samaa TV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021