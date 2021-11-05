Left Menu

Glasgow to see several protests on weekend as Climate Summit continues

The UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) organizers warned attendees about several environmental protests scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Glasgow, hosting the event.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 15:27 IST
Glasgow [UK], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) organizers warned attendees about several environmental protests scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Glasgow, hosting the event. "Friday, 5 November: to coincide with Youth and Public Empowerment Day an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to leave Kelvingrove Park at 11:30 am and make their way to George Square in Glasgow's city centre. Saturday, 6 November: Global Day of Action for Climate Justice - an estimated 50,000 people are expected to leave Kelvingrove Park at 12:30 pm and make their way to Glasgow Green," the message of the organizers read.

Also on Saturday, protests will take place at Glasgow Airport and nine more UK airports, according to the organizers. On Wednesday, climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion staged a rally in the centre of Glasgow, and Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg was reported to be present there as well.

The COP26 summit is running in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday till November 12. The event is aimed at boosting international efforts in reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. At the summit, the parties are expected to pass some agreements to lower greenhouse emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

