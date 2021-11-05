Left Menu

IOM Director-General raises concern about future of Afghans

Raising profound concern about the future of Afghanistan, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director-General, Antonio Vitorino has said the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country may result in increased displacement, vulnerability and suffering.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 15:49 IST
IOM Director-General raises concern about future of Afghans
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Raising profound concern about the future of Afghanistan, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director-General, Antonio Vitorino has said the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country may result in increased displacement, vulnerability and suffering. Vitorino made these remarks after concluding his two-day visit to Afghanistan on Thursday.

"I remain concerned for the future of Afghans. As winter approaches, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country may result in increased displacement, vulnerability and suffering," IOM DG tweeted. "...as the bitter winter approaches, there is a real risk that the deteriorating humanitarian situation will result in increased displacement, vulnerability and suffering, and that the modest social and development gains of the past two decades will be lost," he said in a statement.

Five and a half million people are internally displaced, including more than 670,000 forced to leave their homes so far this year, 60 per cent of whom are children. Aid and support are needed for mobile populations, including internally displaced people, returnees and under-served host communities, Vitorino said.

"We are indeed in a race against time, as emphasized by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to help these people prepare for winter. We are going 'door to door' to see what is needed and are providing shelter, blankets, warm clothing, and cash for fuel and heating," he added. The IOM Director-General further highlighted that climate change has also hit Afghanistan hard and contributed largely to internal displacement. "We estimate that around 70 per cent of the population has been impacted by drought and flooding. Crop failures are a reality, and an economic collapse would be devastating." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021