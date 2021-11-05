Left Menu

Japanese soy sauce maker 'Kikkoman' acquires majority of global market

Kikkoman, a leading soy sauce company based in Japan has acquired the majority of the global market.

05-11-2021
Kikkoman, a leading soy sauce company based in Japan has acquired the majority of the global market. It functions quite similarly to Japanese traditional food culture, fermentation, and ensures the natural brewing of Kikkoman Soy Sauce.

The traditional Japanese brewing process known as "Honjozo" is used in the making of this Soy Sauce. "Kikkoman soy sauce is "Honjozo" soy sauce, which means it is a naturally brewed sauce. We use only four natural ingredients namely soybeans, wheat, salt and water and microorganisms to ferment it," Senior Managing Executive Officer of Kikkoman Corporation, Osamu Mogi said.

"As only four ingredients are used, it's quite simple. Fermentation is a very interesting process and through this, we achieve all the five basic tastes of soy sauce which include saltiness, sweetness, sourness, bitterness and umami, Osamu said adding that in terms of aroma, Kikkoman soy sauce has more than 300 aromatic compounds. So, it's quite complex as well as an interesting part of 'Honjozo' soy sauce." The speciality of the natural fermentation method is that it maintains a taste that cannot be attained by chemical seasoning.

"The difference between 'Honjozo' soy sauce, like the one we prepare and the chemically produced soy sauce can be explained in one word, that is, quality," Osamu remarked. "Using fermentation, we can achieve a very complex flavour and aroma of 'Honjozo' soy sauce and is the reason why Kikkoman soy sauce tastes good with different kinds of cuisines and dishes," he said adding that with chemically made soy sauce, it takes only a few days to a week to produce, but the taste is not that great.

"So, we are proud to use the fermentation method and in the future too, we will continue to supply a high-quality soy sauce to the world," Osamu concluded. Soy Sauce is majorly used in Japanese traditional cuisine. Kikkoman's natural fermentation soy sauce makes the food more delicious. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

