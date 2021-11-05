Left Menu

COP26 President urges to step up climate talks in Glasgow

COP26 President Alok Sharma on Friday urged delegates attending the UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, to step up talks in the next 24 hours in order to guarantee a successful outcome in the second and final week of the event.

COP26 President Alok Sharma. Image Credit: ANI
London [UK], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): COP26 President Alok Sharma on Friday urged delegates attending the UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, to step up talks in the next 24 hours in order to guarantee a successful outcome in the second and final week of the event. "It is not possible for a large number of unresolved issues to continue into week 2. In this context, I urge the Chairs, Groups and all delegations to expedite discussions over the coming 24 hours, focusing efforts on the balanced set of issues which are critical to what needs to be achieved here in Glasgow," Sharma said in a statement released by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC)

The UK's former Business minister said that since next week represents a more political, high-level phase of COP26, with ministers arriving to help draw proceedings, documents should be ready on Saturday for the closing plenary of the UNFCC subsidiary bodies. The Glasgow summit due to finish on November 12 is seen as the last chance to tackle climate change and adopt meaningful commitment to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

