Left Menu

Pfizer says its COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate reduces risk of hospitalisation by 89pc

American pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on Friday that its investigational COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, Paxlovid, showed an 89 per cent reduction in hospitalisation or lethal cases in high-risk patients.

ANI | New York | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:23 IST
Pfizer says its COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate reduces risk of hospitalisation by 89pc
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on Friday that its investigational COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, Paxlovid, showed an 89 per cent reduction in hospitalisation or lethal cases in high-risk patients. "The scheduled interim analysis showed an 89% reduction in risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death from any cause compared to placebo in patients treated within three days of symptom onset (primary endpoint)," Pfizer said in a statement.

None of the patients who received Paxlovid died during the testing that lasted 28 days, compared with 10 deaths (1.6%) among those who received a placebo. "Today's news is a real game-changer in the global efforts to halt the devastation of this pandemic. These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients' lives, reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations," Albert Bourla, the chairman and the CEO at Pfizer, said.

Pfizer plans now to submit the data of the study to the US Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as soon as possible. If approved or authorized, Paxlovid, would be the first oral antiviral of its kind, a specifically designed SARS-CoV-2-3CL protease inhibitor, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021