Hong Kong court convicts student under 'secession charges'

A student activist from Hong Kong on Thursday pleaded guilty on the charges of 'secession' under China-introduced national security law. Tony Chung, 20, pleaded guilty to publishing "seditious messages" on social media, and to holding protests and activities in 2020 with "secessionist intent," prosecutors told the District Court, Radio Free Asia reported

This came as Chung continued to publish posts to his 'pro-independence group on Facebook even after the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) imposed the National Security Law in Hong Kong in 2020. Meanwhile, Chung has claimed that his group had stopped all Hong Kong-based activities after the law.

He is standing trial under Article 21 of the national security law, which prohibits anyone from "actively organizing, planning, implementing or participating in acts aimed at dividing the country and undermining national unity in Hong Kong," Radio Free Asia reported. Meanwhile, Chung has also been charged under 'money-laundering' related to his use of a Paypal account to collect donations from supporters of Hong Kong independence.

Police have also seized pro-independence flags, leaflets, and books about Hong Kong independence at Chung's home, Radio Free Asia reported. The activist has pleaded guilty under the National Security Law which was imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong on June 30 last year.

The law was imposed as a response to anti-China protests that roiled Hong Kong. The law criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. (ANI)

