Economic costs of obesity in 8 countries 0.8pc to 2.4pc of GDP: Report

A new report by World Obesity and the Research Triangle Institute (RTI International) published on Friday, showed that the economic impact of obesity in eight observed countries in 2019 lay between 0.8-2.4% of annual GDP.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
London [UK], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): A new report by World Obesity and the Research Triangle Institute (RTI International) published on Friday, showed that the economic impact of obesity in eight observed countries in 2019 lay between 0.8-2.4% of annual GDP. The research focused on Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, and Thailand, which were to represent diverse geographic and economic national contexts, according to the report, published by the BMJ medical journal.

"In per capita terms, costs of obesity in 2019 ranged from US$17 in India to US$940 in Australia. These economic costs are comparable to 1.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) on average across the eight countries, ranging from 0.8% of GDP in India to 2.4% in Saudi Arabia," the authors of the report stated. By 2060, the economic impacts from obesity are forecast to rise to 3.6% of GDP on average, from 2.4% in Spain to 4.9% in Thailand, according to the report.

The report calls for addressing the roots of obesity and increasing awareness of the global problem. In late October, Spain's Minister for Consumer Affairs Alberto Garzon announced a ban for ads of high-sugar foods and drinks deemed harmful to children. One in three children in Spain is overweight or obese, the ministry stated. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

