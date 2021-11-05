Left Menu

Iran says reserves of 60-pc enriched uranium hit 25 kg

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Iran's reserves of 60-percent enriched uranium have reached 25 kg, Tasnim News Agency reported Friday.

Tehran [Iran], November 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Iran's reserves of 60-percent enriched uranium have reached 25 kg, Tasnim News Agency reported Friday. "Iran is among the few countries that are able to produce it (60-per cent enriched uranium)," AEOI's spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted as saying.

Iran's "stockpile of 20-per cent enriched uranium has surpassed 210 kg," he added. According to a law passed by the Iranian parliament in December 2020, the AEOI was required to produce at least 120 kg of 20-per cent enriched uranium by the end of 2021.

Under the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran was obliged to limit its uranium enrichment to a 3.67-per cent purity and to stockpile no more than 300 kg of the material. Iranian authorities have said the boost in uranium enrichment, along with other measures to reduce some commitments under the JCPOA, is a reaction to the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the failure of European signatories to protect Iran's interests amid U.S. energy and banking sanctions.

After six rounds of negotiations aimed at reviving the JCPOA in Austria's capital Vienna between April and June, Iran and the European Union on Wednesday agreed to continue the talks from Nov. 29. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

