Reporters Without Borders nominate Myanmar-based journalist for courage award

Myanmar-based journalist Kay Zon Nway has been nominated by Paris-based non-governmental organisation, Reporters Without Borders, for the 2021 Press Freedom Awards. Zon Nway is a young reporter and has been nominated for RSF Prize for Courage. She was arrested on 26 February while live-streaming an anti-coup protest in Myanmar, Reporters Without Borders informed.

The young journalist was released on 1 July after 124 days in Myanmar's grim prison cells. Kay Zon Nway is also the symbol of a generation of reporters that began working during Myanmar's democratic interlude (from 2011 until the coup d'etat in February of this year) and regards submitting to the controls and censorship imposed by the junta as unthinkable. This came as Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence throughout the country. Meanwhile, journalists and media outlets from 11 countries have been nominated for the awards that will be given in three categories - journalistic courage, impact and independence, RSF informed.

The 12 nominees consist of six journalists, four of whom are women, and six media outlets or journalists' organisations. They include specialists in investigative journalism in countries where the right to information is drastically curtailed or is under threat - Belarus, China, Brazil, Turkey and Northern Ireland. "The list of nominees for the 2021 Awards reflects the challenges facing journalists and media outlets engaged in a common battle for the freedom to inform," RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.

The name of the winners will be released on November 18. (ANI)

