Left Menu

Taiwan asks China to lift fruit suspension at WTO committee meeting

Taiwan has asked China to repeal its decision to unilaterally suspend the import of several fruits from Taiwan at a World Trade Organization (WTO) committee meeting on Wednesday.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:36 IST
Taiwan asks China to lift fruit suspension at WTO committee meeting
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has asked China to repeal its decision to unilaterally suspend the import of several fruits from Taiwan at a World Trade Organization (WTO) committee meeting on Wednesday. This comes after Beijing suspended the import of Taiwanese wax apples and custard apples in September, stating that it had found mealybug in its shipments, Taiwan Focus reported.

A similar ban was imposed on Taiwan's pineapples in February, also over pest concerns. On Wednesday, Taiwan's permanent representative to the WTO Lo Chang-fa refuted claims made by China, saying that said less than 0.3 per cent of imports of the two kinds of apples from Taiwan had been found at the Chinese border to have the bugs.

"Shortly after the Taiwanese authorities were notified of the pest problem by their Chinese counterparts, they stepped up measures to better monitor and quarantine fruit consignments," Lo said at a meeting of WTO meeting. He further said China's import suspension targeting Taiwanese fruits had breached the WTO guidelines and lacked scientific backing. Lo asked the Chinese authorities to rescind its decision as soon as possible.

Taiwan took its row with China to the WTO shortly after Beijing introduced a fruit ban on Taiwanese wax apples and custard apples in September. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021