Pope Francis to visit Cyprus, Greece in Early December

Vatican City [Vatican], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Pope Francis will pay visits to Cyprus and Greece from December 2-6 at the invitation of the countries' governments and clergies, the Holy See said on Friday.

"The visit will see him [Pope Francis] spend 2-4 December in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. He will then head to Greece on 4 December, visiting Athens and Lesbos until 6 December, when he will return to Rome, "the office said.

The full itinerary of Pope's visit will be released later, it added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)