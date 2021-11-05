India, Senegal sign MoU on health, medicine in Dakar, review bilateral ties

India and Senegal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Health and Medicine in Dakar on Friday and both sides celebrated the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. This agreement was signed during Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Muraleedharan's first visit to Senegal, during which the two sides reviewed bilateral ties and explored possibilities of increasing engagement.

"The MoU that I signed with Senegal in Dakar on training Senegalese Diplomats reinforces our commitment to build capacity of government officials of Senegal. Welcome Senegalese Diplomats to @SSIFS_MEA," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted. "Signed an MoU with Senegal on Health and Medicine in Dakar. The MoU entails collaboration including in Disease Surveillance, Medical Research, Drugs and Pharma, medical equipment & Traditional Medicine. Comes at a time when the health cooperation needs more attention than ever," he said in a subsequent tweet.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties, Muraleedharan released a commemorative postal stamp with Minister of Telecom Yankhoba Diatara and Senegal FM Aissata Tall Sall in Dakar. During his visit to Senegal from November 4-5, the MoS also Co-Chair the Third India-Senegal Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese abroad Aissata Tall Sall.

The visit of MoS will help in sustaining the momentum in our bilateral ties with Senegal, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)