Left Menu

Will welcome PM Modi to Nepal, date is too early to announce: Charge d'affaires Ram Subedi

Nepal's Charge d'affaires Ram Prasad Subedi on Friday said that the Himalayan nation is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Nepal, the date of which he says is too early to announce.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 22:37 IST
Will welcome PM Modi to Nepal, date is too early to announce: Charge d'affaires Ram Subedi
Nepal's Charge d'Affaires, Ram Prasad Subedi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal's Charge d'affaires Ram Prasad Subedi on Friday said that the Himalayan nation is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Nepal, the date of which he says is too early to announce. "I am happy that the other day our PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and PM Modi met in Glasgow. They have invited each other. We are looking forward to welcoming PM Modi to Nepal. I am pretty sure that he will visit Nepal," Subedi told ANI during the Deusi Bhailo celebrations at the Nepal Embassy.

Nepal's Charge d'Affaires said that there are many elements of PM Modi's likely visit and it'll be too early to announce the date. "But the invitation has been exchanged so we look forward. It'll be a great honour for us to welcome him again. He has an affinity to Nepal and Nepali people," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba at COP26 in Glasgow and resolved to work together towards post-pandemic recovery. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and Deuba since the latter assumed the prime minister's office.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday informed that Nepal PM Deuba thanked PM Modi for providing the Covid-19 vaccines in a timely manner to Nepal, during their first meeting on the sidelines of the COP26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021