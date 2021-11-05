US senior diplomat to visit Uruguay, Peru to discuss climate, human rights
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Uruguay and Peru this week to discuss with government officials a range of issues, including human rights and climate, the State Department said on Friday.
"In Montevideo from November 7-9, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with senior government officials to discuss continued efforts to advance democratic governance and human rights in the region; reinforce US-Uruguay economic, security, and counternarcotics cooperation; discuss climate and environmental protection issues; and engage on other matters reflecting the important US-Uruguay bilateral relationship," the State Department said in a press release.
WHile in Peru, Sherman will also discuss the measures needed to facilitate orderly and humane migration in the region as well as to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
Moreover, Sherman will meet with Indigenous community representatives and members of human rights society, the release added. (ANI/Sputnik)
