WHO chief warns about spike in COVID-19 as cases surge in Europe, Central Asia

Amid the latest rise in COVID-19 in Europe and Central Asia, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday (local time) warned about the rising number of cases and deaths.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid the latest rise in COVID-19 in Europe and Central Asia, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday (local time) warned about the rising number of cases and deaths. More than 5 million deaths have now been reported, and WHO believes the real number is higher. More than 50,000 people are losing their lives every week, UN News reported.

In the last seven days, 56 countries, from all regions, reported an increase in deaths of more than 10 per cent. Tedros highlighted reports about lack of intensive care unit beds, lack of supplies, overwhelmed health workers, and hospitals deferring other needed procedures. "Let me be very clear: this should not be happening", he said. "We have all the tools to prevent COVID-19 transmission and save lives, and we continue to call on all countries to use those tools."

According to the WHO, every single country in Europe and Central Asia is facing a real threat of COVID-19 resurgence or already fighting it. In a statement issued on Thursday, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge has raised "grave concern" about the rising pace of Covid transmission in Europe.

"Last week with nearly 1.8 million new cases and 24,000 new deaths reported, Europe and Central Asia saw a six per cent increase and 12 per cent increase respectively, as compared to the previous week," Kluge said during a press briefing. "Over the past four weeks Europe has seen a greater than 55 per cent increase in new COVID19 cases," he added.

Noting that Europe is once again "at the epicentre" of the pandemic, the WHO Regional Director said the current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region, is of grave concern. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

