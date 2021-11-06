Left Menu

Taliban seek to bring changes in Islamic Emirate's cabinet

The Taliban is seeking to bring changes in the Islamic Emirate's cabinet which is male-dominated, non-inclusive and devoid of any female members.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-11-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 00:34 IST
Taliban seek to bring changes in Islamic Emirate's cabinet
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban is seeking to bring changes in the Islamic Emirate's cabinet which is male-dominated, non-inclusive and devoid of any female members. Bilal Karimi, the Deputy Spokesman for the Islamic Emirate said on Friday that Islamic Emirate wants to bring changes in the formation of the cabinet by appointing professional officials, reported Tolo News.

"The cabinet is still in a process of completion. This cabinet will be completed with experts and talents who represent different aspects of the society--they will be included," he said. Meanwhile, the citizens urged the Islamic Emirate to form a strong army and include former security force members.

"Those soldiers who served the country and didn't betray it should come back and join the national security forces," said Masbah Zaland, a resident of Kabul. The international community and regional countries have repeatedly called on the officials of the Islamic Emirate to work for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and to uphold human rights.

The international community has yet to recognize the incumbent government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021